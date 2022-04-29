Nuggets president Tim Connelly: 'Nothing more important organizationally than making sure Nikola (Jokic) stays here as long as he plays the game'

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Talk of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's future with the Denver Nuggets came up on Thursday, one day after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. As he prepares to enter the final year of his five-year, $147 million contract with Denver next season, Jokic expressed his desire to stay with the club long term on Thursday.

On Friday, Nuggets president Tim Connelly said that ensuring the four-time All-Star remain in the mile-high city is a top priority.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Denver is planning to offer Jokic a five-year supermax contract extension worth $254 million this offseason.

The Serbian big man finished the 2021-2022 season averaging career highs in points (27.8), rebounds (13.8) and steals (1.5), while adding 7.9 assists per game as well. Jokic posted 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest during the five-game series against Golden State.