ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale West sells for $7.5M

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MwWa_0fOPyIup00

Marcus & Millichap announced this week the sale of Glendale West, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Glendale.

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $7,515,000.

Richard Butler, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Canadian partnership. The buyer, a local investor participating in a 1031 exchange, was also procured by Butler.

“We originally listed the property in 2020 and we decided to remove the listing from the market due to the lack of funding at the onset of Covid-19. Due to rapid increase in demand in value-add properties over the last year, we were able to relist and secure a buyer at a $1,500,000 higher price, with a large amount of non-refundable deposit at the contract execution and no additional renovations made by the seller,” said Butler.

“The buyer plans to completely redesign and reconstruct the property, including converting three-bedroom/one-bath units into two-bedroom/two-bath units, new en-suite washer/dryers, new appliances, new windows and doors, fresh landscaping and exterior paint, completely upgrading the property to an ‘A’ level.” Butler added.

“This is just another example of an investor seeing an opportunity and beginning the transformation of an entire neighborhood, bringing asking rents up to never before realized levels.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

$500M residential, industrial project planned for historic area in West Valley

PEORIA, AZ — Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is proposing to build a $500 million mixed-use project in a historic area of the West Valley. Plans for the project, dubbed Peoria Place, include nearly 1,200 apartment and housing units with one-to-four bedroom options, 5,000 square feet of retail space and three large industrial buildings on about 100 acres in the Old Town Peoria area, according to preliminary plans submitted to the city.
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Glendale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
AZFamily

6 sensational springtime activities this weekend | April 29-May 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Okay, so as we begin to wrap up springtime in the Valley; May is here, after all. There are plenty of springtime activities to ease the transition to summer, even the weather will start ramping up with temperatures in the mid-90s across metro Phoenix. 1. Cannaval.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glendale West#Marcus Millichap#Canadian
KTAR.com

Wayback Burgers to open first Arizona location in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Connecticut-based franchise Wayback Burgers announced Friday it will open its first Arizona location in the East Valley later this year. The fast-casual restaurant will be located in Gilbert near Warner and Gilbert roads and is expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Massive New Restaurant, Pickleball Courts Opening in Historic Building

Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy