Queen Creek, AZ

QCUSD honors employees

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpMDi_0fOPxjW700

The Queen Creek Unified School District (QCUSD) is honoring high-performing teachers and employees for their dedication and service. The third annual QCUSD Awards of Excellence ceremony took place Thursday April 29, where one teacher and one support staff member from each school and the district office received awards after being nominated by their peers and selected by committee.

According to a press release, the district also named its Educator of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year. Cara Price, a college and career specialist from Queen Creek High School, won Support Staff Member of the Year; and Ashley Callahan, a resource specialist from Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, won Educator of the Year. For a full list of the Award of Excellence winners, click here .

QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry hand-delivered invitations to award-winners last month, and honored award-winners during the banquet.

"QCUSD is one of the top districts in the state because of our exceptional personnel," he stated in the release. "These individuals go above and beyond to serve the district and our students, and we're truly grateful for their hard work and dedication."

