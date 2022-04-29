ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Bureau of Reclamation says to expect low water levels on Prinevile Reservoir, Crooked River

By KTVZ News Team
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – As spring and summer recreation ramp up, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation advised the public Friday to expect lower than normal water levels in Prineville Reservoir and Crooked River this spring and summer.

:Low water levels could potentially impact recreational activities," the agency said. "Multiple years of low snowpack and drought conditions are contributing factors."

As NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams recently reported , Prineville Reservoir is currently 28% full and is at the lowest level on record for this time of year.

"The reservoir is only expected to receive a minor amount of additional fill this spring, due to the ongoing drought conditions," the bureau said. "It is anticipated the reservoir will be drawn down near the bottom of active capacity this summer."

For current water storage information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/destea.html .

