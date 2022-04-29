Top-ranked South Carolina High Schools as ranked by US News

(WSPA) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the best high schools in the nation. In South Carolina, Wade Hampton High School in Greenville made the top 10 list for the state. The Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston ranked second overall in the country.

The rankings did not include private schools. Here are the top high schools in the state as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

To determine a school’s rank, the publication looked at six factors using data from third-party sources:

College Readiness

30% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exams alone. State Assessment Proficiency 20% Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation. State Assessment Performance 20% How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. Underserved Student Performance 10% Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal. College Curriculum Breadth 10% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking it alone. Graduation Rate 10% The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.

Much of the data used for the 2022 list comes from several years ago:

The Common Core of Data is the U.S. Department of Education website, updated annually, that contains basic data on enrollment, student ethnicity and other profile information on all public high schools in the U.S. The department collects the data directly from schools, school districts or state departments of education, which is reflected on usnews.com. For the 2022 rankings, U.S. News used CCD’s free and reduced-priced lunch data, ethnicity data and grade 12 enrollment data from 2018-2019, 2017-2018 and 2016-2017 cohorts – each aligning with the three years of state assessment data used in the rankings. The Common Core of Data published on usnews.com pertains to 2020-2021 so you have the most current information available. Statewide math, reading and science assessment test data used in the 2022 rankings in almost all cases is from the 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. Science assessment tests used for the first time are only incorporated for 2018-2019 data. High school graduation rates data used in the 2022 rankings are from the 2019-2020 school year. This data in most cases is from each state’s education agency website or directly from state education agencies. The College Board was the source of the Advanced Placement examination data for each public high school, when applicable, that was used in rankings calculations. The AP exam data used in the analysis is for 12th-grade students in the 2019-2020 school year. International Baccalaureate was the source of the IB examination data for each public high school, when applicable, that was used to create calculated values. The IB exam data used in the analysis is for 12th-grade students in the 2019-2020 school year. – U.S. News and World Report 2022

