List: Prescription drug take-back day is Saturday

(WHNT) — Prescription drug take-back day is Saturday, April 30.

The bi-annual event aims to provide a safe and responsible way of getting rid of prescription drugs, while also educating people about the dangers of abusing medications. Last year, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) collected over 4,700 pounds of medications in Alabama alone.

“Drug overdose deaths continue to climb, last year marking the largest number ever recorded, claiming 290 lives every day,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said. “Sadly, the majority of these addictions start with prescription drugs found in home medicine cabinets. DEA’s Take-Back initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to rid their homes of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction.”

“Please do your part to keep prescription drugs off the streets and help spread awareness in your community,” Byerley continued.

News 19 compiled a list of locations participating in drug take-back day across the Tennessee Valley. If you don’t see your county listed, visit www.deatakeback.com to find the location closest to you.

Colbert County:

Walmart Supercenter, 301 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Jordan Road SW. in Fort Payne, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jackson County:

Jackson County Courthouse, 102 East Laurel St. in Scottsboro, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lauderdale County:

Lauderdale County Courthouse, 200 South Court Street in Florence, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lincoln County:

Lincoln County High School, 1233 Huntsville Hwy. in Fayetteville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison County:

Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Avenue, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CVS, 12275 U.S. 231 in Meridianville, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Marshall County:

Walmart Supercenter, 11697 U.S. 431 in Guntersville, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Morgan County:

BCOMING Church, 607 14th Street in Decatur, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I encourage our community to take this opportunity to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs. It is free, easy, and anonymous,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “Properly disposing of these pills is one important step we all can take to get involved in protecting our loved ones from accidental overdoses or even addiction.”

For more information, click here .

