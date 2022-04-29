Investigators recover more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators say more than 30 grams of methamphetamine was recovered during a drug operation in Athens last week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and $7,200 cash during the operation.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident, and charged with the following:

Bethany Jean Berryhill (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodney Watkins (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens: Distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville: Distribution of a controlled substance with an intent to sell or distribute (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Watkins is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond. Berryhill was released on a $41,000 bond.

