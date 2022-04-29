Investigators recover more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators say more than 30 grams of methamphetamine was recovered during a drug operation in Athens last week.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and $7,200 cash during the operation.Child drowns in Decatur, investigation underway
Two people were arrested in connection to the incident, and charged with the following:
- Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens: Distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville: Distribution of a controlled substance with an intent to sell or distribute (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
Watkins is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond. Berryhill was released on a $41,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0