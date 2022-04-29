ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Investigators recover more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in Athens

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators say more than 30 grams of methamphetamine was recovered during a drug operation in Athens last week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and $7,200 cash during the operation.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident, and charged with the following:

    Bethany Jean Berryhill (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)
    Rodney Watkins (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens: Distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville: Distribution of a controlled substance with an intent to sell or distribute (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Watkins is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond. Berryhill was released on a $41,000 bond.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

