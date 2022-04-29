ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders vs. Lightning prediction: Good value with Isles

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
The New York Islanders will close out a very disappointing season by hosting the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. While the Islanders are deserving to be underdogs at home — they were 26 points and 63 goals behind the Bolts in the standings heading into play on Thursday — this is a good spot to target the Isles against a team that will approach this contest like a preseason game.

The Lightning have played a ton of hockey over the past three seasons, so getting into the playoffs fresh and healthy is priority No. 1 for a team looking to win its third Stanley Cup in a row. Thus, it’s likely that head coach Jon Cooper elects to rest plenty of regulars with his team playing on the second consecutive night.

The Islanders, meanwhile, have no reason to rest players and will look to go into the offseason feeling good about themselves by putting forth a decent effort in their last home game until October. The Islanders are overmatched when Tampa Bay is at full-strength but that likely won’t be the case on Friday, making New York a value at this number.

The play : Islanders, +165.

