Payments worth at least $750 may be on the way to more than 660,000 Americans – are you eligible?

HUNDREDS of thousands of frontline workers may be about to get some extra cash in their pockets.

Lawmakers in Minnesota have agreed on a $500million bipartisan agreement on direct payments to frontline workers and relief for small businesses.

The Minnesota Senate voted, today, 65 to one, making it a step closer to landing on Governor Tim Walz's desk for his signature.

Governor Walz said in a statement: "I am proud of this bipartisan agreement to provide hazard pay to frontline workers and relief for small-businesses owners, both of whom sacrificed a great deal during the pandemic to keep their communities safe and our economy strong."

Additionally, it would also relieve businesses from any potential tax increases by allocating $2.7billion to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, restoring it to pre-pandemic levels.

Details are still being established, but it's likely that nearly 667,000 workers would be eligible for the cash and would possibly apply through the Department of Labor and Industry.

Eligible frontline workers would have to apply for the bonus payments.

If every eligible worker applied, the checks would be about $750.

However, the amount may increase depending on interest.

During the vote, Minnesota Senator Susan Kent displayed her frustrations.

Senator Susan Kent said: "We saw the outlines of this deal on February 16.

"But there was an unwillingness to compromise to talk about who should receive this benefit and how much it should be."

She added: "I think this was a failure of democracy and it represents a failure to govern."

Senator Jim Abeler mentioned during the vote that he was glad to have a bipartisanship on this deal, as many businesses have suffered.

Senator Abeler said: "There's not one business that made money on this deal. Not a percentage, not a markup.

"In fact, they had to keep paying out their money that they were paying all along and in some cases because they got delay."

Who is eligible?

The Minnesota bill lists the following frontline workers who are eligible:

Long-term care and home care

Health care

Emergency responders

Public health, social service and regulatory service

Courts and corrections

Child care

Schools: charter, state and higher education

Food service: production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery

Retail: sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery

Temporary shelters and hotels

Building services: maintenance, janitorial and security

Public transit

Ground and air transportation services

Manufacturing

Vocational rehabilitation

Eligible workers had to be employed for at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors during the time period beginning March 15, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021.

