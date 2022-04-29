Rams basketball names Vinay Patel as new head coach

SAN ANGELO, TX — Vinay Patel has been named the new head coach of the men’s basketball team at Angelo State on Friday, according to the Angelo State Athletic Department.

In a statement released by the school, “Vinay brings a wealth of experience and success to the university and program, including time spent in the Lone Star Conference.”

Patel comes to Angelo State with 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of Northwestern Oklahoma State where he led the Rangers to a 20-9 overall record.

“Coach Patel’s background and commitment to excellence make him a great fit for our Athletic Department and university,” said ASU Director of Athletics James Reid.

An introductory press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, in the VIP Room of the ASU Junell Center to welcome Coach Patel and his family.

