Hamden, CT

Man Hit, Killed Person Driving Stolen SUV in Hamden: Police

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamden police have arrested 25-year-old Devington Beckford, who they say ran over a man in March who had been driving an SUV Beckford had reported stolen. Police say Beckford hit and killed Raekwon...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 4

Daily Voice

New Haven Resident Assaults Hamden Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden. Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan. Responding...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Wallingford man arrested for abusing puppy: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford resident was placed under arrest after police discovered a video of a man physically abusing a puppy. Police arrested 27-year-old Franco Bellini-Zabala on Friday. The investigation began after Hamden Animal Control told Wallingford officers they've had previous dealings with Bellini-Zabala and a dog at...
WALLINGFORD, CT
News 12

Police ID 3 victims killed in Branford crash

Three people were killed in a car crash in a Connecticut shoreline town, and police say speed may have been a factor. The early morning car crash happened in Branford Thursday morning. The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Megan Nicole Povilaitis, of East Haven. The passengers, who are siblings,...
BRANFORD, CT
BESSEMER, AL

