Buffalo, NY

Outlook good for USS The Sullivans

By Andrew Murphy
 4 days ago
For the first time since it began sinking on April 14, there is good news on the status of the USS The Sullivans.

Workers have plugged dozens of holes and are now confident that they can refloat the boat.

They are beginning to pump water out of the ship slowly in an effort to refloat it.

"We’re not going to take a victory lap, but we’re very pleased," Paul Marzello, the President and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park said.

USS The Sullivans, a decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, was found to be partially sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Buffalo's waterfront two weeks ago.

Since then tireless efforts to save the ship have been taken.

Hopefully next week they will be able to begin repairs on the ship.

BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

