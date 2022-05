Braden Barry was far from a home run threat before West Virginia’s three-game road trip against Kansas, but that might change as the regular season hits the home stretch. The left fielder smashed two of West Virginia’s five home runs in the Mountaineers’ 10-8 win over the Jayhawks to take the weekend series, tripling his season total. In fact, WVU opened the weekend with 29 homers on the season and increased that mark by over 50 percent by hitting 10 more this weekend alone.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO