ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia seeks public comment on water assessments

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPsKi_0fOPqPZ000

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report.

The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. The agency says an impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The department said the report fulfills requirements of the federal Clean Water Act. The report and list are available online.

Public comment may be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1 by email or regular mail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

KY teen dies in head-on collision

HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Jim Justice Tentatively Schedules West Virginia's Next COVID-19 Press Briefing for Tuesday, May 3

Barring a change, Gov. Jim Justice's first COVID-19 press conference this week will take place on Tuesday, May 3, according to his official government Web site. A time for the press conference should be released later this afternoon or this evening. An update will be posted on Connect-Bridgeport showing the time, as well as a live video link for the event if available, Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water Act#Ap#News Daily Newsletter
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

GOP’s Quarles announces run for Kentucky governor in 2023

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced that he’ll enter the 2023 governor’s race. He joins what’s shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Quarles told a GOP gathering in Lexington Saturday night that he will seek the state’s top […]
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky musicians react to Naomi Judd’s death

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The death of Grammy-winning, Kentucky-born singer Naomi Judd of The Judds shook the music world yesterday, April 30. The Associated Press says she was 76. Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, said on Twitter that they, “lost [their] beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” Billy Ray Cyrus, born in […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy