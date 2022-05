Health officials are still trying to determine how at least 40 shuttle bus drivers for the Coachella music festival came down with food poisoning following a meal earlier this week. The Riverside University Health System (RUHS) reported Tuesday that more than 40 employees for a shuttle bus company contracted food poisoning early Monday morning after eating a catered dinner that was provided by the company. The patients were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley with symptoms including stomach cramps, nausea and diarrhea. The CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department reported that the caterer was unaffiliated with...

COACHELLA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO