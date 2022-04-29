ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

New Abuse Allegations Against Father As 3 Month-Old Clings To Life

 4 days ago

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that an additional charge has been filed against the father of a 3 month-old infant who remains hospitalized on life support. Tuesday night, Johnston County deputies responded...

WXII 12

North Carolina man charged with holding 3 against will

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies say he held his girlfriend and her two children against their will, a sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call on Tuesday and spoke with a family member who told them that the woman and her children were inside and believed to be in distress, the News & Record of Greensboro reported Friday.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'I know he’s not coming': Suspected killer charged in 3 homicides, families want answers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a Greensboro man was charged with three counts of murder in three separate deaths over the last four months. John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro, was charged on April 22 with first-degree murder, concealment of death, dismembering/destroying human remains, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of James Devon Goolsby, 38.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Sister of Union Academy coach killed in cartel shootout charged with obstruction of justice, warrants claim

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than a year after Union Academy basketball coach Barney Harris was killed in a shootout with the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office now says his sister is accused of lying to deputies about what she was doing the night both her brother and her husband went to a mobile home park to reportedly steal cash and drugs.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH, NC

