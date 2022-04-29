29 nuisance properties to be demolished in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, April 28, the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to demolish 29 nuisance properties in the city after funds were made available from the sale of the old General Hospital on Oak Street.

The $105,000 from that sale will fund the demolition of these properties, reported the Natchez Democrat.

If the city demolishes the property, that cost will be added as a tax lien to the property. The list of properties set for demolition includes:

1208 Daisy St.

107 Jackson St.

1202-1204 Reed St.

102 Louisiana St.

108 Louisiana St.

100 Louisiana St.

116 Merrio St.

1162 Dr. ML King N.

1227 Daisy St.

306 Lumber St.

10 Quachita Ave.

85 St. Catherine St.

1166 Dr. ML King N.

15.5 Garden St.

408 Rankin St.

714 Monroe St.

95 Franklin St.

20 Jasmine Court

29 Prince St.

508-512 N. Canal St.

29 Claiborne St.

209 Dr. ML King N.

2749 Miller Ave.

34 Garden St.

2 Spring St.

1252 Daisy St.

1213 Daisy St.

119 Monmouth St.

31 Claiborne St.

