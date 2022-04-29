ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

29 nuisance properties to be demolished in Natchez

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTuHx_0fOPq9lr00

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, April 28, the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to demolish 29 nuisance properties in the city after funds were made available from the sale of the old General Hospital on Oak Street.

The $105,000 from that sale will fund the demolition of these properties, reported the Natchez Democrat.

Natchez leaders approve water rate increase

If the city demolishes the property, that cost will be added as a tax lien to the property. The list of properties set for demolition includes:

  • 1208 Daisy St.
  • 107 Jackson St.
  • 1202-1204 Reed St.
  • 102 Louisiana St.
  • 108 Louisiana St.
  • 100 Louisiana St.
  • 116 Merrio St.
  • 1162 Dr. ML King N.
  • 1227 Daisy St.
  • 306 Lumber St.
  • 10 Quachita Ave.
  • 85 St. Catherine St.
  • 1166 Dr. ML King N.
  • 15.5 Garden St.
  • 408 Rankin St.
  • 714 Monroe St.
  • 95 Franklin St.
  • 20 Jasmine Court
  • 29 Prince St.
  • 508-512 N. Canal St.
  • 29 Claiborne St.
  • 209 Dr. ML King N.
  • 2749 Miller Ave.
  • 34 Garden St.
  • 2 Spring St.
  • 1252 Daisy St.
  • 1213 Daisy St.
  • 119 Monmouth St.
  • 31 Claiborne St.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Madison County neighborhood to get speed humps

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County neighborhood is set to receive speed humps after a neighbor started a petition for the traffic calming measures. The Northside Sun reported County Engineer Tim Bryan is working on having the safety humps installed in the Twin Harbor neighborhood. Neighbor Daniel Prince said he witnessed drivers speeding […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Flooding issue to be fixed on Ridgewood Road

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgewood Road in Ridgeland is set to receive flooding fixes. The City of Ridgeland will soon start accepting bids for the project. The Northside Sun reported the project will improve drainage between East State Street and Wilson Drive. The city plans to lower the floline of the ditch and culverts to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County opts-out of medical marijuana dispensaries

MADISON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County supervisors voted 3-2 on Monday, May 2 to opt-out of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries. However, the Madison County Journal reported the county will still allow for the cultivation, processing and transportation of medical marijuana. The supervisors said they were concerned about the regulation of dispensaries and public safety.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg bar owner, mayor, aldermen reach resolution

VICKSBURG, Miss. — A bar in Vicksburg has reopened after a stabbing and lawsuit. The owner of Jacques' Bar claimed in a lawsuit filed against Mayor George Flaggs and the Vicksburg Board of Aldermen defamation and denial of due process by the city. The police chief ordered the bar...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Main Street Pearl to receive roadmap

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) will conduct a “Downtown Roadmap” for Main Street Pearl. The purpose of the “Downtown Roadmap” is to provide Main Street Pearl with a strategic framework or “roadmap” with prioritized recommendations and specific implementation tactics for the next three to […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuisance#Board Of Aldermen#General Hospital#Democrat#Jackson St 1202 1204#Rankin#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for breaking into Natchez apartment complex

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man in connection to a burglary. The incident happened at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on April 25. Officers said they found the suspects in the apartment and took them to the police department for questioning. The suspect ages were 19, 15, and 14 years […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

The size of the universe is hard to fathom, and it’s expanding even faster than scientists originally thought. While humans will never map out the entirety of space, that doesn’t stop them from exploring it.
ASTRONOMY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy