Troy, NY

Annual Spring Street Cleanup Enters Week 5

By Troy City Hall
troyny.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, NY (April 29, 2022) – The City of Troy Annual Spring Street Cleanup is entering week 5. The six-week street sweeping and debris cleanup began April 4, and is an effort to clear dirt, brush, leaves and other materials. Residents and visitors are reminded to move vehicles on the day...

www.troyny.gov

