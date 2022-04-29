ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Man suspected of murder of mother of his children dies while awaiting trial

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County man awaiting trial for allegedly murdering the mother of his two children has died. Kilo Moton was accused of killing Megan Applegate on January 11, 2021. Applegate...

local12.com

