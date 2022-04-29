ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bellevue foundation to host litter cleanup this weekend

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHSwX_0fOPn3wM00

The Bellevue Community Foundation will host a litter cleanup event this Saturday.

Those who volunteer will meet at Royal Range — 7741 Hwy 70 S — at 8 a.m. and divide into teams.

The Nashville Department of Transportation will provide vests, gloves, grabbers and bags.

Organizers said the Predators, local elected officials, NDOT, TDOT and local businesses have thrown in their support for the cause.

The event is expected to last up to four hours. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Boat launch goes wrong in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was surprised Saturday after losing control of their truck while putting their boat in the lake. Nashville Fire Department officials told News4 that a boater was launching a boat at the dock and lost control of their truck. The vehicle then backed into the lake and was later submerged.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bellevue, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Birth Center receives BEST Award

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center received the Tennessee Department of Health BEST Award this week. In 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that approximately seven out of every 1,000 infants in Tennessee did not make it to their first birthday. TriStar Henderson Medical Center promotes...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Royal Range#Predators#Ndot#Tdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRN

Hands On Nashville reflects on May 2010 flood

The weekend of May 1st brought historic flooding to Middle Tennessee, as record-breaking rains dumped 13 to 16 inches to much of the area. More than 11,000 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and thousands of Middle Tennesseans were displaced.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County announces meetings dealing with growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PlanRutherford announced today the scheduling of 4 meetings dealing with the county’s continued growth. The series of meetings will provide the framework for development in unincorporated Rutherford County and address other quality of life matters for the county. These meetings will focus on learning more...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Busy La Vergne street to close for railroad repairs

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stones River Road will be closed for railroad repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of La Vergne announced Monday. The closing is expected to continue through Saturday. The road will be closed for the duration of the work, including times when workers are not present.
LA VERGNE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy