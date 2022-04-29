Bellevue foundation to host litter cleanup this weekend

The Bellevue Community Foundation will host a litter cleanup event this Saturday.

Those who volunteer will meet at Royal Range — 7741 Hwy 70 S — at 8 a.m. and divide into teams.

The Nashville Department of Transportation will provide vests, gloves, grabbers and bags.

Organizers said the Predators, local elected officials, NDOT, TDOT and local businesses have thrown in their support for the cause.

The event is expected to last up to four hours. Anyone is welcome to attend.