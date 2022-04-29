ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSPA 7News

Detective: Teen executed wounded teens who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
FOX8 News

Man shot in the head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the head on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Winston-Salem police say they came to the 2200 block of Pleasant Street at 5:16 p.m. when they were told about a reported shooting. At the scene, police say they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

North Carolina authorities break up dogfighting ring

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported. The […]
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died following a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Winston-Salem police officers arrived at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the US-52 northbound ramp at 5:16 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 person shot on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been shot in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened on Sprague Street. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is currently available. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Investigation begins after inmate dies in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in Beaufort County, officials said Saturday night. In a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, officials said emergency medical personnel were called to the Beaufort County Detention Center Friday night at around 7:42 p.m. Officials found the inmate unresponsive. Efforts to revive […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

