Southington, CT

Southington man accused of pointing gun at woman, firing appears headed for dismissal on charges

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON - A Southington man who police allege pointed a gun with an illegal high capacity magazine at a woman in a Southington motel before firing the weapon at a wall appears to be enrolled in a diversionary program that will allow him to avoid any prosecution. Joshua Wilson,...

www.newbritainherald.com

