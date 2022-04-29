ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

elkodaily.com

KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has been arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, has been in and out of jail for a variety of incidents including theft, assault, lewdness, drug use, threat of violence, failure to stop at […]
UTAH STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Homicide suspect arrested in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested in Vernal in connection to a homicide. On April 29, police located 21-year-old Stanley Lucero, a fugitive from Colo., in Vernal. Lucero was arrested after officers found that he had a $500,000 warrant out for his arrest concerning a homicide that took place in Grand Junction, […]
VERNAL, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Body found in Pyramid Lake ID'ed as missing Sparks woman

RENO (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in Kietzke Lane stabbing identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MAY 1 UPDATE: A man suspected of stabbing his father remained in the Washoe County jail on Sunday morning. Ivan Bravo, 33, is booked on a single count of attempted murder. His father was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center Saturday after Bravo allegedly stabbed him....
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

