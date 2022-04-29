Ravens 2022 NFL Draft grades: Analysis of each pick, including Hamilton and Linderbaum

Baltimore came into this year's draft with 10 draft picks at their disposal that they could use to vault themselves back into the playoffs. And with needs on both sides of the ball, finding value would be a top priority.

On Day 1, Baltimore traded away their top wide receiver but drafted two college All-Americans in the first round they will likely play immediate roles on the team.

Here's are grades for each Ravens' selection in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1, No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

As the Ravens came closer and closer to making their selection with the No. 14 overall pick, the teams around them engaged in a frenzy of trades, moving up and trading back for the prospects they coveted. Baltimore would do the same shortly after, but for their first pick they waited patiently and watched as a premier safety prospect fell right into their lap.

The Ravens just signed Marcus Williams in free agency, and now they grabbed Hamilton to partner with him in the defensive backfield. Hamilton is incredibly versatile and can play all over the field, and Baltimore's patience in waiting for him to fall to them allowed them to grab one of the top players in the draft and field a legit safety tandem next year alongside Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Grade : A

Round 1, No. 25: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Baltimore gave up Marquise Brown and a third round pick to put themselves back in the first round, and then picked up an extra fourth rounder after trading back to spot. The starting center position was a need for them going into the draft after losing Bradley Bozeman in free agency, and bouncing back with the best center in college football last year is definitely a win for Baltimore.

The winner of last year's Rimington Award, Tyler Linderbaum and his strength and athleticism will go along way towards helping protect Lamar Jackson and leading their offensive line.

Grade : A

Round 2, No. 45: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

Addressing their ability to rush the passer was one of Baltimore's perceived needs coming into the draft. And grabbing a player like Ojabo in the second round, who was seen as a first round talent earlier in the pre-draft process, is definitely good value.

There are questions on whether or not Ojabo will be able to play for the Ravens this season as he rehabs a torn Achilles, and what level he will be at if he does play. Ojabo is also a raw prospect who hasn't played a lot of football yet in his career. Long term this could be a really good pick up, but in terms of immediate impact on their defense this year there are some concerns.

Grade : B

Round 3, No. 76: Travis Jones, DT, UCONN

A lot of people had the Ravens grabbing Georgia's defensive tackle Jordan Davis at 14 coming into the draft, but the Eagles traded in front of them to grab Davis at 13. With their third round pick, Baltimore grabbed a different interior defensive lineman, Travis Jones out of UCONN.

Jones is a stout, athletic defensive tackle who stood out at the Senior Bowl after being one of the best players on a bad UCONN team. With guys like Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce currently on the defensive line for Baltimore, Jones will probably play behind them and add some depth early on in his career. But once again, for the spot in which they were drafting, they got solid value out of the pick in grabbing a talent like Jones

Grade : B

Round 4, No. 110: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Standing at 6'8" and 380 lbs., Faalele is a massive offensive tackle prospect coming out of Minnesota. Faalele has only played four seasons of football so far in his life, so this is likely an upside pick for Baltimore, hoping he can develop with more reps. And with someone of his size comes limitations at that position. But if Baltimore gets it right, he could be a real weapon at that position.

Grade : B

Round 4, No. 119: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

It was only a matter of time until Baltimore grabbed another Alabama prospect in the draft this year, and this year's Alabama player for Baltimore ended up being cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. He was only a one-year starter for the Crimson Tide, so it'll be interesting to see what he can provide for Baltimore in his first year, or if he'll be a developmental project. But the talent and physical traits are there for what could be a productive player.

Grade : B-

Round 4, No. 128: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

The tight end position has been essential to Baltimore's passing offense over the last few years, with Mark Andrews leading the team in receiving last season. Charlie Kolar could potentially be the second tight end next to Andrews, and play a pivotal role with both of them on the field at the same time throughout the year.

Grade : B+

Round 4, No. 130: Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

The likely replacement for long-time punter Sam Koch, Jordan Stout was one of the best punters in college football before being taken by the Ravens in Round 4. Stout is the first punter taking this high in the draft since Bryan Anger went No. 70 in 2012. Replacing someone who has been with the team as long as Koch isn't easy, and Stout being arguably the best punter in the draft means he could be a really good replacement for Baltimore.

Grade : B

Round 4, No. 139: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Isaiah Likely was the second tight end of the draft for Baltimore, with Likely being selected shortly after grabbing Charlie Kolar. Another pass catching tight end, the Ravens seem to be going all in on the type of tight end production in the passing game that has made them good in the Lamar Jackson era. But Baltimore needed some receiver help, and while the Likely pick could end up working out, maybe they should've went somewhere else with this pick.

Grade : C

Round 4, No. 141: Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

Damarion Williams was the second corner picked by Baltimore in the fourth round, with the Ravens using the last of their six picks in the fourth round to select the corner out of Houston. Baltimore's injury issues in the defensive backfield was one of the main factors in them missing the playoffs last year, so grabbing Williams could be a solid pickup for them in terms of depth at the position.

Grade: C+

Round 6, No. 196: Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

After last year's bad injury luck in the backfield for Baltimore, Tyler Badie out of Missouri could provide some depth for them at the running back position. Having a guy that finished fourth in the country in rushing yards doesn't hurt, and could add another dimension to their usually potent rushing attack with Lamar Jackson leading the way.

Grade : B+

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ravens 2022 NFL Draft grades: Analysis of each pick, including Hamilton and Linderbaum