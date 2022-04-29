New Netflix layoffs open old wounds for jilted employees

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

For the first time in a decade, Netflix has lost subscribers, shedding 200,000 users last quarter, the company announced in its earnings report this week. Netflix stock dropped nearly 38% on the news.

“Well, it’s a bitch,” co-CEO Reed Hastings said at a staff town hall following the news on April 20, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Now, the layoffs have begun.

Around 25 workers working in Netflix's marketing department were cut on April 28. Workers at Tudum, the company’s editorial website for Netflix fandoms, experienced the most drastic layoffs, with at at least 10 full-time staffers cut without warning, Vulture reported.

Tudum writers who shared that they were laid off after being recruited just months ago for the new project received a flood of support on social media.

Maris Kreizman, host of Lithub’s podcast The Maris Review, implied that the Netflix layoffs were symbolic of the digital media attitudes towards employees.

“A bunch of my favorite writers were recruited to do editorial for Netflix and I really thought they’d be safer there, at least for a while. But I guess digital media is still digital media,” tweeted Kreizman.

The shine of some streaming services has recently dulled. Besides the Netflix news, CNN+ announced it was closing its virtual doors on April 30th, just weeks after launching.

“The bloom has been off the rose for a while. Internally, the feeling that it’s the place to work has been fading long before this. You’re just seeing it now,” an anonymous Netflix executive told the Hollywood Reporter.