ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Lane Closed On Highway 6 West Of Trenton

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westbound lane of Highway 6, west of Trenton is closed due to deterioration of the road surface. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue for a bridge rehabilitation project. US Route 59 to Highland Avenue is closed from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, May 9. Closure of US Rt. 36 to Highland Avenue with an additional closure of all ramps between and a portion of I-229. During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed over a signed detour on I-29 and U.S. Route 36. MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, and slowing down work zones.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, MO
Traffic
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KNSS Radio

Two car crashes in Wichita, one fatal

One crash happened in the 3100 block of north Broadway, where one person died. The other was near south Hydraulic and Georgia Street. One person suffered critical injuries when a vehicle and motorcycle collided.
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Clinton County accident is fatal for Higginsville man, injures two others

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Several injured in semi accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – Residents of Johnson County who were occupants of a semi, are injured following a crash Saturday night. State troopers indicate the truck, driven by Mitchel Chrisenberry, 66, of Leeton, crossed the center of westbound Route 2, near 351 Road, and off the left side, into an embankment and fence. The truck traversed a creek before coming to a stop.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-paying jobs in Columbia, Missouri

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbia, MO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021. In Columbia, the annual mean wage is $49,800 or 14.5% lower than national mean of...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy