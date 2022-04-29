Lane Closed On Highway 6 West Of Trenton

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue for a bridge rehabilitation project. US Route 59 to Highland Avenue is closed from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, May 9. Closure of US Rt. 36 to Highland Avenue with an additional closure of all ramps between and a portion of I-229. During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed over a signed detour on I-29 and U.S. Route 36. MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, and slowing down work zones.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO