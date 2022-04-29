‘Climate Victory Gardens in Montgomery County’ Will Be Theme of Free Symposium at Brookside Gardens on Tuesday, May 3, to Encourage Growing Food on Residential Properties

(CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday when people will be able to start making reservations to visit two popular Colorado destinations –Mount Evans and Brainard Lake. Starting Tuesday, May 3 at around 10 a.m. you will be able to access the reservation system for Mount Evans. The Forest Service says you’ll be able to make reservations 30 days in advance, with the first day available around May 27 depending on the weather. (credit: CBS) Starting Thursday, May 26 at the reservation system will open for Brainard Lake Recreation Area. Reservations will be able to be made 15 days in advance, with a tentative first day of July 1. This will include reservations for the day-use area and the Red Rocks picnic site, as well as reservations for the upper elevation parking lots. Brainard Lake Recreation Area (credit: Carol McKinney) The Forest Service says Mount Evans and the Brainard Lake Recreation Area are two of the most visited sites, drawing visitors from all over the world. The timed-entry reservation system allows them to reduce crowding, wait times and environmental impacts. The reservation system was first introduced to Mount Evans in 2021.

