Lebanon, OR

What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

lebanon-express.com

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Lebanon, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WGAU

Oregon authorities identify man found dead in homemade casket

A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Senior Citizen arrested for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana in Josephine County

Paula Powell, 64, was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana on Thursday after personnel from the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Regional Marijuana Team, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) consisting of Grants Pass Police Department, Josephine County Parole and Probation, and Josephine County Code Enforcement, raided a property in the 2200 block of Azalea Drive.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
AFP

US man executed after three murder trials

The state of Missouri on Tuesday executed a man sentenced to death three separate times for murdering a couple more than a quarter of a century ago. Deck is the fifth person to be put to death in the United States so far this year.
MISSOURI STATE
Klamath Alerts

Details Emerge Regarding Standoff At Juvenile Facility In Grants Pass

On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at approximately 6:45 pm, the Grants Pass Police Department received a phone call from a Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) employee. The employee reported a male juvenile being housed on the detention side of the facility just assaulted one of the other juveniles housed at the facility. The male juvenile refused when ordered to get onto the floor or return to his cell. The situation escalated quickly, with other housed youths joined in open defiance to JJC staff.
GRANTS PASS, OR
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

