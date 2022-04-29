ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Asparagus Festival in Hadley returns in June

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVNLd_0fOPiYDr00

HADLEY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The asparagus that grows in the Pioneer Valley, Hadley in particular, is viewed as some of the world’s best.

One of the main reasons is the soil and asparagus take a lot of water to grow; needing close to an inch of rain a week. The peak of asparagus season in western Massachusetts is usually in May or June.

An event is being held on June 4th featuring asparagus, hosted by New England Public Media on the Hadley Town Common from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drunk driving awareness program held for South Hadley students ahead of prom

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will feature games and activities like Valley Scramble and the Asparagus Valley Pick Game. PBS characters Curious George and Nature Cat will pose for photos with children. Mister G and the Global Citizen Ensemble with Marcos Carreras, director of music at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Magnet School, perform.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Beers and Spears tent fetures White Lion Brewing, Abandoned Building Brewery, New City Brewery, Amherst Brewing, Building 8, and other local breweries and cider makers. Food for purchase will also be available from Holyoke Hummus Company, Esselon Café, the Baby Berk food truck, Snappy Dog, Vibesman’s Jerk Shack, Deans Beans, Crooked Stick Pop, Maple Valley Creamery, Jaju Pierogi, Sun Kim Bop, and Cocina Lupita.

Vendors at the Farmers & Makers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring crafts, local food products, and agriculture.

Tickets to attend the Chefs’ Spearit Lunch are $75 to experience asparagus-based dishes prepared by local chefs, Andrew Brow from Jackalope in Springfield and Highbrow Woodfired Kitchen in Northampton, Michelangelo Westcott from Wine Witch in Northampton and Gypsy Apple in Shelburne Falls, and UMass Dining Executive Chef Alex Ong. To purchase tickets visit nepm.org .

Music entertainment from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. included western Massachusetts native Kimaya Diggs, Montreal-based Mamselle Ruiz, and Boston’s Session Americana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Shelburne Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asparagus#Nature Cat#New England Public Media#The Hadley Town Common#Pbs#Beers#White Lion Brewing#Amherst Brewing#Holyoke Hummus Company#Esselon Caf#Baby Berk#Maple Valley Creamery
WWLP

Exxon Mobil gains high profits on oil, gas prices

In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil reported profits of $5.48 billion as oil and gas prices rose steadily, which was more than double its profits a year ago, however, it also reported a massive loss as it worked to abandon its Russian operations due to the war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy