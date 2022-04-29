Asparagus Festival in Hadley returns in June

HADLEY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The asparagus that grows in the Pioneer Valley, Hadley in particular, is viewed as some of the world’s best.

One of the main reasons is the soil and asparagus take a lot of water to grow; needing close to an inch of rain a week. The peak of asparagus season in western Massachusetts is usually in May or June.

An event is being held on June 4th featuring asparagus, hosted by New England Public Media on the Hadley Town Common from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will feature games and activities like Valley Scramble and the Asparagus Valley Pick Game. PBS characters Curious George and Nature Cat will pose for photos with children. Mister G and the Global Citizen Ensemble with Marcos Carreras, director of music at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Magnet School, perform.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Beers and Spears tent fetures White Lion Brewing, Abandoned Building Brewery, New City Brewery, Amherst Brewing, Building 8, and other local breweries and cider makers. Food for purchase will also be available from Holyoke Hummus Company, Esselon Café, the Baby Berk food truck, Snappy Dog, Vibesman’s Jerk Shack, Deans Beans, Crooked Stick Pop, Maple Valley Creamery, Jaju Pierogi, Sun Kim Bop, and Cocina Lupita.

Vendors at the Farmers & Makers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring crafts, local food products, and agriculture.

Tickets to attend the Chefs’ Spearit Lunch are $75 to experience asparagus-based dishes prepared by local chefs, Andrew Brow from Jackalope in Springfield and Highbrow Woodfired Kitchen in Northampton, Michelangelo Westcott from Wine Witch in Northampton and Gypsy Apple in Shelburne Falls, and UMass Dining Executive Chef Alex Ong. To purchase tickets visit nepm.org .

Music entertainment from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. included western Massachusetts native Kimaya Diggs, Montreal-based Mamselle Ruiz, and Boston’s Session Americana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.