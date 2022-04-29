ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Coyote attacks girl in SoCal: Police

By Erin Myers, Cameron Kiszla
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa4EI_0fOPiNl600

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release .

The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said.

The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the release added.

San Diegans are getting squeezed by rising rent prices

“The HBPD is working in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Game in
tracking and euthanizing the coyote involved,” police said.

Police said they have been “conducting increased trapping efforts throughout the city over
the last several weeks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-960-8811.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Huntington Beach, CA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Coyote#Accident#San Diegans#Hbpd#Fox 5 San Diego
NBC San Diego

Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Was Struggling With Suspect Who Tried to Take His Gun: CHP

Investigators on Thursday identified the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley that left a California Highway Patrol officer with a bullet wound to the leg. Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy