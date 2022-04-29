Coyote attacks girl in SoCal: Police

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release .

The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said.

The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the release added.

“The HBPD is working in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Game in

tracking and euthanizing the coyote involved,” police said.

Police said they have been “conducting increased trapping efforts throughout the city over

the last several weeks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-960-8811.

