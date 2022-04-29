ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County Health Officials Release Health Status Report Detailing Data and Information On Major Health Topics

montgomerycountymd.gov
 3 days ago

Health officials from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) today released the updated health status report, “Health in Montgomery County 2010-2019”, a population health report. The report includes data and statistics on major health topics such as demographics and social determinants of health; vital statistics; maternal and...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Montgomery County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Is Joining Dozens Of Other School Districts In Suing A Vape Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is cracking down on vape company Juul Labs.    Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday it is suing the maker of vaping products, alleging the company is marketing to children and putting their health at risk.    The school system’s attorney, Phil Federico, says this lawsuit is about protecting the students who say the epidemic of vaping has created “this whole generation of young people who are now addicted to nicotine.”    Anne Arundel County Public Schools is joining dozens of other school districts in suing Juul Labs, including Chicago, with Federico’s law firm...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Reveals Testing Results Of Popular CBD And Delta 8 Products

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBD products and stores have exploded across the state. Some carry other products that contain THC, like what’s called Delta-8. The space was unregulated in the state until 2020. Now most of the products sold are legal. But what’s in them? WCCO tested ten popular products at a lab recommended by the Department of Agriculture in February. The chemist found some discrepancies with what the label said versus what was inside. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle learned some types of products are illegal in the state. Taking cannabinoid products runs in the family. Linda Carpenter and her adult son Eric Troidl...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy