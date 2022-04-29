ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Supports Affordable Housing to be Built Adjacent to St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Damascus

montgomerycountymd.gov
 3 days ago

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in the financing to create affordable housing for seniors in Damascus on property adjacent to St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. The new apartment property will include 76 apartment units for residents ages 62 and over, all priced affordably. A groundbreaking ceremony...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

