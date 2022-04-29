Montgomery County Supports Affordable Housing to be Built Adjacent to St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Damascus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is cracking down on vape company Juul Labs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday it is suing the maker of vaping products, alleging the company is marketing to children and putting their health at risk. The school system’s attorney, Phil Federico, says this lawsuit is about protecting the students who say the epidemic of vaping has created “this whole generation of young people who are now addicted to nicotine.” Anne Arundel County Public Schools is joining dozens of other school districts in suing Juul Labs, including Chicago, with Federico’s law firm...

