Omaha, NE

Omaha woman accused of molesting young drill team members

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting much younger members of her dance team has pleaded no contest to four felony counts in a deal with prosecutors.

Court records show that Brittianee Bates, 24, pleaded no contest Thursday to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.

Bates doesn’t admit guilty with the plea, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her. In exchange for her pleas, four other felony counts were dropped.

Police have said Bates sexually assaulted three girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dates back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Bates faces more than 100 years in prison when she’s sentenced in July.

