ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flags As Festival Returns After Being Canceled The Past Two Years

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

Stagecoach Festival is finally gearing up to make its return.

After being canceled the past two years due to the COVID pandemic, the California festival kicks off today and will feature performances from headliners Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs , as well as Midland , Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan , Cody Johnson and a ton of others.

But what it won’t feature this year is the Confederate flag.

According to the festival’s code of conduct posted on its website, Stagecoach will not allow the Confederate flag or related imagery on any of the festival grounds, stating:

“Stagecoach provides an inclusive environment and rejects divisive symbols. The Confederate flag and related imagery are prohibited on the festival grounds and in the The Resort – this prohibition applies to people, clothing, and vehicles. Access will be denied to anyone who does not cooperate with this rule.”

The policy is also listed among the rules on the festival’s website, which says:

“No divisive symbols, including, without limitation, Confederate flags and racially disparaging or other inappropriate imagery/public displays.”

It doesn’t appear that the festival made any sort of public announcement or statement on the policy change.

The move comes at the first Stagecoach festival held since the fierce debate over the Confederate flag during the summer of 2020, when NASCAR also announced that they would ban the Confederate flag from their events.

And Maren Morris, who’s on the lineup for the festival’s opening night, had previously called for the flag to be banned from all festivals, saying during last year’s Country Radio Seminar:

“Can we just agree, at these country music festivals, I see the Confederate flags in the parking lots, I don’t want to play those festivals anymore. If you were a black person would you ever feel safe going to a show with those flying in the parking lot? No.

I feel like the most powerful thing as artists in our position right now is to make those demands of large organizations, festivals, promoters, whatnot. That’s one of the things we can do is say ‘No, I’m not doing this. Get rid of them.’”

During the same conversation, Stagecoach headliner Luke Combs spoke on , and again apologized for, his previous use of the Confederate flag in a 2015 music video:

“There is no excuse for those images. I’m not trying to say, ‘This is why they were there and it’s OK that they were there.’ It’s not OK. As a younger man, that was an image I associated to mean something else.

As I’ve grown in my time as an artist, and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware how painful that image can be. ..I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else.

There is no excuse for those images. I’m not trying to say, ‘This is why they were there and it’s OK that they were there.’ It’s not OK. As a younger man, that was an image I associated to mean something else.

As I’ve grown in my time as an artist, and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware how painful that image can be. ..I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else.”

This year’s festival will feature several black or mixed-race artists, including the legendary Smokey Robinson, Breland, Reyna Roberts, Amythyst Kiah, Randy Saavy and Rhiannon Giddens.

Stagecoach kicks off today, and will run through this Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stagecoach (@stagecoach)

The post Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flags As Festival Returns After Being Canceled The Past Two Years first appeared on
Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

I Saw Zach Bryan Live At Stagecoach, And Now I Get It

My first clue that Zach Bryan Fever had hit Stagecoach happened the second Shenandoah left the Palomino stage on Saturday afternoon. Zach was up next, and it took ten seconds for the average age of the crowd to drop by a decade. I’m an older Millennial, so I suddenly felt… old.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Whiskey Riff

Midwest “Black Dirt Country” Artist David Quinn Releases Video For New Bootstomper “Low Down”

This one will get your toes tapping. If you’re not familiar with Illinois native David Quinn, it’s time to change that. With a “Black Dirt Country” sound reminiscent of guys like Tyler Childers, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, and even some Merle Haggard in there too, David’s music is full of incredible midwest storytelling set to a musical backdrop heavy on the fiddle and steel.
ILLINOIS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church, Ryan Bingham & Joanna Cotten Deliver Knockout Cover Of “The Weight” Back In 2015

Man, I miss live music. However, now that we’re finally coming out of this pandemic, it won’t be long before I’m able to get back in front of some live music, shoulder to shoulder, cold beer in hand… and what a beautiful day it will be. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at one of my all-time favorite covers of The Band’s “The Weight.” Released in 1968, it went on to become one of the biggest rock hits […] The post Eric Church, Ryan Bingham & Joanna Cotten Deliver Knockout Cover Of “The Weight” Back In 2015 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen To Release “You Proof” On His 29th Birthday

Morgan Wallen is on a roll dropping new music. He just released “Don’t Think Jesus” on Good Friday (which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart), has another new one called “Thought You Should Know” coming out on May 6th dedicated to his mom for Mother’s Day, and he just announced another new track.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Jinks
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Maren Morris
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, & Lynyrd Skynyrd To Headlines Born & Raised Music Festival 2022

Talk about a STACKED country music festival. On the plains of Oklahoma, lies the ultimate country music festival, the Born & Raised Music Festival. The festival features just about every premiere act the independent country music scene has to offer, along with other names that have been mainstays in the red dirt, Texas country, southern rock, and so much more, for years.
PRYOR, OK
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester Debut Open Road Anthem, “All I Need”

49 Winchester is in a league of their own. Known for what they call “Appalachian Soul,” the group based out of Russell County, Virginia incorporates a unique mixture of southern rock, folk, roots rock, country, and just about anything else you can imagine, and it’s easy to see why they’re quickly becoming one of the premier groups out of the independent music scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

127K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy