Click here to read the full article. One of the most oddly grueling parts of “Candy” is watching a man wait for a phone call. As Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber) sits in silence, going over the reasons why he hasn’t heard from his wife Betty (Melanie Lynskey), you can almost see his mind running through dozens of scenarios where he’s already had his last conversation with her. Even before that phone call does come, it seems like he knows what on-screen text has already told the audience: June 13, 1980 was “the day she died.” The death of Betty Gore at...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO