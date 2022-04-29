ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont teen receives fentanyl and assault charges

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after hitting a victim in the head with a pistol and stealing his phone in Fairmont.

Austin Stone

On April 28, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to Boulevard Avenue in Fairmont in reference to a call of a robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were told that Austin Stone, 19, of Fairmont, “had ‘jumped’ the caller” and “hit [him] in the head with a pistol,” and “stole [his] cell phone,” officers said.

When officers spoke with the victim in person, he said that Stone and another individual “were talking with [him] on Boulevard Avenue when Stone struck [him] in the head with a pistol,” and that while the victim was on the ground, the two men “kicked him repeatedly in the ribs then stole his black iPhone” and his silver Taurus 9mm pistol, according to the complaint.

On that same date, officers executed a search warrant on a residence on Locust Avenue in connection to the investigation involving Stone, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Officers located Stone at the residence and he was “within arm’s reach of two .22 caliber rounds and burnt foils”; officers knew Stone to be a drug user from a previous overdose incident in March, officers said.

While searching the residence, officers found “multiple packages” of a heroin/fentanyl substance which weighed a total of 6.78 grams, according to the complaint.

Stone has been charged with first-degree robbery, assault in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful possession of fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

