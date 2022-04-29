ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy raises money for Ronald Mcdonald House 10 years after hospitalization

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sometimes life comes full circle. That couldn’t be more true for one Capital Region 10-year-old, Thayden TenEyck.

Thayden is a thriving student at West Sand Lake Elementary and one killer hockey player. However, at four months old, he was fighting to stay alive.

Nicole, Thayden’s mother, told News10 ABC she was terrified when her newborn baby suddenly struggled to breathe. August, 2012 Thayden was diagnosed with Tracheomalacia—a rare congenital condition that causes a child’s windpipes to collapse.

He was put on life support at Albany Medical Center’s Pediatric ICU, and Nicole didn’t want to leave Thayden’s side. That’s where Ronald Mcdonald House Charities stepped in, allowing Thayden’s mom and dad to stay at their designated apartment at the hospital.

Nicole said she’ll never forget the special gift of getting to stay close to Thayden for those 11 terrifying days. Thankfully, Thayden made a full recovery and is his parents couldn’t more proud of all he’s accomplished since he was hospitalized.

Ten years later, Thayden decided to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. He joined his classmates in the Read for RMHC program and gathered sponsors for each minute he read. Nicole said he spent the month of April with his head in a book every night.

Thayden’s school, West Sand Lake Elementary, is in second place for total dollars raised out of 100 schools participating in READ for RMHC. The students raised 11 thousand dollars for families, just like the TenEycks.

Thayden and his parents are also planning to visit the Ronald Mcdonald House this summer to give back to the program they are still grateful for each day.

