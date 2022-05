TOPEKA (KSNT) — A former bodybuilder turned competitive eater showcased his skills in the capital city on Sunday. Joel Hansen, also known as “modelvsfood” on social media, came to downtown Topeka and The Pennant for an eating challenge. The challenge you ask? To eat an “El Gigante,” a four pound burger and a half of […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO