St. Louis Powerball player wins $50,000

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Powerball player won $50,000 after purchasing a ticket at the Schnucks Market on Arsenal Street in St. Louis. She tells Missouri Lottery officials that she had the numbers picked randomly but they matched up with some significant dates in her life.

“Two of them were my daughter’s birthday,” the player explained.

The woman purchased the Powerball ticket for the April 16 drawing. The numbers matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number. She signed it and tucked it away in her Bible for safekeeping.

“I just said, ‘I hope nobody touches this Bible!’” she joked with lotto officials.

The chances of winning the $50,000 prize by playing Powerball are one in 913,129. Taking home the jackpot is slightly more difficult. The chances of that are around one in 292,201,338.