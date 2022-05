OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A plane was a total loss after catching fire inside an air hangar in Yuba County on Tuesday. The Olivehurst Fire Department said fuel was being off-loaded when the plane caught fire shortly before 2:15 p.m. The hangar reportedly sustained smoke damage. The aircraft was a private Cessna plane, officials said. There were no passengers on the plane and no injuries were reported.

OLIVEHURST, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO