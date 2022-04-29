State Police investigating shooting on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that took place in traffic on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond.
According to police , a red 2017 Ford Fusion was crossing the James River bridge when it was struck by gunfire.Virginia State Police asking for help solving Eastern Shore highway homicide
Police are looking for a white Penske box truck, similar to the one pictured, in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
