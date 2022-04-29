ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

State Police investigating shooting on I-95 in Richmond

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2xuF_0fOPatHK00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that took place in traffic on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond.

According to police , a red 2017 Ford Fusion was crossing the James River bridge when it was struck by gunfire.

Virginia State Police asking for help solving Eastern Shore highway homicide

Police are looking for a white Penske box truck, similar to the one pictured, in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Interstate 95#Virginia State Police#Ford Fusion#Vsp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy