TULSA, Oklahoma - ORU wrapped up a trip to Colorado by beating Air Force on Monday afternoon. It was win number 2,000 in program history. As for pitcher Trey Wolf, he waited over 1,000 days to get back on the mound to do what he loves. Dan Hawk has the story on the Golden Eagle who refused to give up getting back into the rotation.

TULSA, OK ・ 24 MINUTES AGO