ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

SOPAC to host Art for Ukraine fundraiser

By Community Bulletin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, May 1 a pop-up art sale fundraiser will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the South Orange Performing Arts Center lobby, The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. The event, held in collaboration with Good Crowd Events and Fire in the Belly Art Making, will benefit Razom, an...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
106K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy