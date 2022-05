The Philadelphia Phillies rebounded from being no-hit by the New York Mets to score a 4-1 win on Saturday, and they will look to keep that momentum Sunday night in New York. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m., and the game is scheduled to be aired on ESPN, ESPN 2, SNY and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can be streamed lived with fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial. It can also be watched with DIRECTV STREAM, which is currently offering a $30 off your first three months promotion for new customers. The game will also stream live on Sling TV, and with an ESPN+ subscription, too.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO