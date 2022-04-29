ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell man faces 42 charges after neighbors accuse him of pointing loaded shotgun at group playing yard games

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lower Burrell man faces 42 charges, including 10 felonies, because a neighbor accused him of pointing a loaded shotgun at 10 people playing games in their backyard. Bryan M. Sarnosky, 48, of the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged with 10 counts of felony aggravated assault, along with 10...

Comments / 6

paladin roy
3d ago

What a peaceful life we would lead (sometimes), if only we would remember 1 Pet. 4:15 .... and not be busybody's in other's affairs. 😙😙

Reply
3
justin baird
3d ago

well any gun owner knows you don't pull a gun unless you intend too use it and regardless should be treated as such. where I'm from you better use it

Reply
2
