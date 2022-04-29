ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Energizer headlamp is a must-have for your next camping trip

By Albert Bassili
 4 days ago
Energizer LED Water Resistant headlamp (Amazon)

If you’re an outdoorsy type of person, then you know the importance of being prepared for any situation or emergency. This Energizer LED headlamp is a handy tool to help keep you safe and seen while camping, running, hiking and more.

Energizer LED Water Resistant headlamps for Running, Camping, Outdoor and Storm (Batteries Included) Energizer amazon.com $18.39 Shop Now

The headlamp reaches 260 lumens of light, and you also get several seven different light modes to pick from — high, low, wide, wide, low, red, flashing red, and green. The red and green lights preserve night vision and act as a caution.

You can get up to 50 hours of light from the low mode. High mode is much shorter and will be around 10-20 minutes before you get the blinking red light to warn you of low battery. Speaking of which, it runs on three AAA batteries, and it even comes with three Energizer Max AAA batteries to get you started.

In terms of actual wear, the headband is surprisingly comfortable for long-term wear, even though it’s pretty inexpensive, and the headlamp comes off easily to make washing the headband a breeze. The headlamp hinges at the bottom rather than the center, so you can get better lighting angles downwards compared to center-hinged lights.

All in all, if you’re looking for a budget headlamp from a reputable brand, then this Energizer LED headlamp is on Amazon for just $18.39 when you clip the digital coupon.

#Camping#Headlamps#Batteries Included#Energizer Max Aaa
