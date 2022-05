RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. In addition to advocating for systemic changes in Virginia’s child welfare system, Youngkin says, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is authorized to receive complaints from the public regarding the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected, plus children in foster care.

