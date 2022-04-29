ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Clermont Co. murder suspect dies awaiting trial

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man facing murder and kidnapping charges died Friday morning in a medical facility. According to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, Kilo Moton died in the care of a medical facility. Moton had...

www.fox19.com

#Murder#Domestic Violence#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Clermont Co#Wxix
