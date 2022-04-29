ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

25928 KINGS LANE~ENCHANTED ACRES~MILLSBORO

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article25928 Kings Lane #52978, Millsboro, DE 19966 Large doublewide with 2 Decks and handicap ramp . Contains 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath....

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Power saw sparks cause fire in Middletown

Sparks from a metal cutting power saw are being pointed to as the cause of a fire in Middletown Friday afternoon. The Delaware State Fire Marshal said Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to the 300 block of Ellenwood Drive in Middletown just before 2 p.m. on April 29, 2022 to find flames coming out of the house.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Colorful Visitor

An orchard oriole pays a visit to Tim Stuchlik’s hummingbird feeder in search of refreshment. “Several other males joined in, but there was no sign of any of the brightly colored yellow females with their group,” said Tim. “To satisfy them, I put out a cut orange and an orange suet cake, but neither tickled their fancy like the hummingbird sugar water. Hopefully, they'll stick around and come on back for a taste of orange soon.”
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Siblings’ Woodwork Featured At Havre De Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend. The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork. Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop. “Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Cape Gazette

Amanda Michele Harmon, devoted, loving mother

Amanda Michele Harmon, 39, of Frederica, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 11, 1983, in Woodbury, N.J., to the late Marjorie C. Skain Harmon and G. Michael Harmon, who survive her. Amanda was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School,...
FREDERICA, DE
Cape Gazette

Volunteer training for beach-nesting bird monitors set May 7

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will offer a volunteer training session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Cape Henlopen State Park Officers Club Mess Hall, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. Volunteers wanting to help protect Delaware’s beach-nesting birds, including federally listed threatened piping plovers and state-listed endangered American oystercatchers, are invited to attend.
LEWES, DE
News 12

Usdan Summer Camp scraps plans for proposed glamping site

Plans for a proposed glamping site at the Usdan Summer Camp for Kids have been scrapped. The camp pulled its application last week, saying, it's "more important for us to preserve our 55-year relationship with the neighboring communities." The plan would have brought 70 glamping tents to underdeveloped parts of...
WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, NY
Cape Gazette

Milton Theatre begins balcony restoration

It's been a project years in the making, but construction is finally underway on reinstalling a balcony at Milton Theatre. Work began on the project in late March, as the rear section of the theater was walled off to separate the construction zone from the rest of the theater. Director...
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Today is the day. The Makers of Maryland opened the doors to their new location on THE AVENUE at White Marsh at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shop is located in the space next to Bandito’s, and will be there from May through October with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Cape Gazette

Pressing Strings at The Room at Cedar Grove Wed. May 4th

Paul Cullen’s intimate “The Room at Cedar Grove” is a true listening/concert room where you get the ultimate musical experience plus 4 course wine dinner with every show. Located in Lewes, West of route one, this hidden gem has already hosted world class performers like Robert Randolph, Jeffrey Gaines, Erin Dickins of Manhattan Transfer, Tony Levin of Peter Gabriel and International recording artist Robbie LaBlanc, to name a few.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

White-line woodcut printing class set May 16-18

Rehoboth Art League announced local artist Fred Dylla will teach a white-line woodcut class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, May 16 to 18. White-line woodcut printing was invented over a century ago in Provincetown, Mass. This unique art form produces full-color prints from a single carved wood block.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Cookie’s Paper Petals unexpectedly moving, but plans in place for the future of the business

MILFORD, Del. – A hobby that started on a patio, blossomed into a thriving business in downtown Milford. Anastasia Jackson, owner of Cookie’s Paper Petals became the first black woman to own the first paper floral shop on the Eastern Shore. “She said that she had a dream that she wanted to open her store and I think within the year of me meeting her she accomplished her dream,” says Anastasia’s friend, Naiysha Rodriguez.
MILFORD, DE

