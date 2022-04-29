Silver Creek evacuated after pipeline hit

UPDATE:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The scene has been cleared. The Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC released a statement about the incident.

This afternoon in Silver Creek, MS a local resident damaged a 1 inch diameter, residential, natural gas delivery line. There are no injuries and there is no danger to the public. The resident involved is the only customer impacted. Mercy Kamps, Senior Vice President of Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors are being asked to evacuate after a pipeline was hit in Lawrence County on Friday, April 29.

Deputies said a main pipeline was hit near Highway 43 and Stephens Cemetery Road in Silver Creek. Traffic on Highway 43 at Benson Road is being rerouted. Neighbors that live inside Silver Creek city limits have been asked to evacuate immediately.

There hasn’t been an explosion or fire, according to deputies. The measures being taken are precautionary.

The evacuees are asked to go to the New Life Church Monticello or the Old Silver Creek Church.

